Bolivia_Rafael Bautista S.: Hacia una Geopolìtica del Poder Popular

___Bolivia 2020

RAFAEL BAUTISTA S.: 

“HACIA UNA GEOPOLITICA DEL PODER POPULAR” 

(extracto) 

______bolivia_rafael-bautista_whipala-2020

REFLEXION COYUNTURAL EN EL DIA DE POSESION DEL NUEVO GOBIERNO BOLIVIANO ARCE-CHOQUEHUANCA 08-11-2020

 
https://youtu.be/YVnplppKnT8
 

About this entry

You’re currently reading “Bolivia_Rafael Bautista S.: Hacia una Geopolìtica del Poder Popular,” an entry on Red Latina sin fronteras

Publicado:
10 noviembre, 2020 / 08:05
Categoría:
Bolivia, poder popular
Etiquetas:
, ,